India's NSE Surpasses 120 Million Registered Investors Amidst Rapid Market Growth

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India has reached a significant milestone, crossing the 120 million mark for registered investors as of Tuesday. This achievement comes after steady growth over several decades, demonstrating a burgeoning interest in stock market investments among Indians.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, highlighted the accelerated increase in investors in 2025, reaching the latest milestone in just eight months. The expansion is underpinned by improved investor onboarding processes, greater financial literacy initiatives, and positive market sentiment, with exchange-traded instruments such as ETFs and bonds seeing notable participation.

This fiscal year has reported substantial returns from NSE indices, with the Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 experiencing marked gains. These performance indicators have contributed to a 25.1% annual growth in market capitalization of NSE-listed companies over five years, boosting household wealth in India. The youth and female investors are increasingly drawn to financial markets, reflecting a dynamic demographic shift.

