New Reverberations at Afcons: Next-Gen Leaders Join the Board

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry and Santosh Balachandran Nayar to its Board of Directors, signaling next-generation involvement and strategic growth. Mistry, with a fresh leadership perspective, and Nayar, with decades of finance expertise, aim to propel Afcons toward an enhanced growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a key entity of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has made significant additions to its Board of Directors, welcoming Firoz Cyrus Mistry and veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar.

The move reflects a strategic push towards future growth, as emphasized by Executive Chairman Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who highlighted the fresh perspectives Mistry and Nayar bring to the table.

Mistry's experience in governance and strategic formulation, coupled with Nayar's extensive background in banking and project finance, promises to drive Afcons' continued expansion both nationally and internationally.

