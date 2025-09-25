New Reverberations at Afcons: Next-Gen Leaders Join the Board

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a key entity of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has made significant additions to its Board of Directors, welcoming Firoz Cyrus Mistry and veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar.

The move reflects a strategic push towards future growth, as emphasized by Executive Chairman Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who highlighted the fresh perspectives Mistry and Nayar bring to the table.

Mistry's experience in governance and strategic formulation, coupled with Nayar's extensive background in banking and project finance, promises to drive Afcons' continued expansion both nationally and internationally.

