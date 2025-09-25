New Reverberations at Afcons: Next-Gen Leaders Join the Board
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd has appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry and Santosh Balachandran Nayar to its Board of Directors, signaling next-generation involvement and strategic growth. Mistry, with a fresh leadership perspective, and Nayar, with decades of finance expertise, aim to propel Afcons toward an enhanced growth trajectory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, a key entity of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has made significant additions to its Board of Directors, welcoming Firoz Cyrus Mistry and veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar.
The move reflects a strategic push towards future growth, as emphasized by Executive Chairman Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who highlighted the fresh perspectives Mistry and Nayar bring to the table.
Mistry's experience in governance and strategic formulation, coupled with Nayar's extensive background in banking and project finance, promises to drive Afcons' continued expansion both nationally and internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
All approvals in place to commence 'Taj Bandstand' hotel construction: IHCL
Construction firm RKCPL files papers with Sebi to mobilise Rs 1,250-cr via IPO
Man Arrested for Desecrating Temple Over Construction Dispute
Hindustan Construction Wins Major Patna Metro Contracts
Delhi High Court Condemns Judicial Misuse in Unauthorised Construction Cases