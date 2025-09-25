Left Menu

Mystery Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

Drones hovered over Aalborg and three smaller Danish airports, sparking safety concerns and causing flight disruptions. Described as a 'hybrid attack,' authorities suspect a 'professional actor' behind these systematic flights, aiming to spread fear. Speculation arises over possible connections to recent incidents at Copenhagen Airport.

Updated: 25-09-2025 17:54 IST
Mysterious drone activity halted flights at Aalborg Airport and three smaller airports in Denmark overnight, with authorities citing a 'hybrid attack' led by a 'professional actor.' The incidents, which spread fear and division, were described by Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and occurred Wednesday into Thursday.

Authorities reassured the public there was no threat to safety, though flights at Aalborg, a key military site, were suspended for hours overnight. Denmark's Minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, highlighted legislative proposals allowing infrastructure owners to neutralize rogue drones.

Speculation grows about the possible link to recent drone incidents at Copenhagen Airport, suggesting the involvement of a 'capable actor,' with concerns about potential Russian involvement. Despite drone lights being on, authorities decided against shooting down the drones.

