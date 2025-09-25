Left Menu

Afcons Infrastructure Welcomes Next-Gen Leaders to Steer Future Growth

Afcons Infrastructure has appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry and Santosh Balachandran Nayar to its board, enhancing the next-generation family's involvement in the company. This move aims to bring fresh perspectives and sustain the future growth of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's flagship enterprise.

Afcons Infrastructure Welcomes Next-Gen Leaders to Steer Future Growth
Afcons Infrastructure has announced the inclusion of Firoz Cyrus Mistry as a non-executive director and seasoned banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar as an independent director, an exciting development for the flagship firm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

This strategic move, following Pallon S Mistry's recent induction, represents a significant infusion of next-gen leadership into the company's board. It underscores a commitment to marrying youthful innovation with seasoned expertise.

Mistry, highly educated and internationally exposed, is expected to bring new insights and strategic foresight to Afcons. Meanwhile, Nayar's four decades of experience in finance and infrastructure mark him as a valuable asset to the company's board, promising robust governance and growth direction.

