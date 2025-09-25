Left Menu

Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

The 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE), inaugurating from October 15 to 17, will feature over 450 exhibitors from more than 15 countries. A collaboration between CII and the Ministry of Railways, this event will spotlight cutting-edge solutions and services furthering India's railway modernization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:55 IST
Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) is set to commence from October 15 to 17 at Bharat Mandapam. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will usher in the event, which highlights the long-standing partnership between CII and the Ministry of Railways.

This year's installment promises to be the grandest yet, with participation from over 450 exhibitors across more than 15 countries, each showcasing advanced technologies and services catering to the rail and metro sectors. Launched in 1990, IREE stands as CII's premier exhibition aimed at fostering collaboration while spotlighting India's engineering prowess.

IREE has established itself as Asia's largest and the world's second-largest rail and transportation showcase. It serves as a critical platform for connecting Indian Railways with global technology leaders, supporting India's ambition to advance its rail network. The 2025 edition aligns with India's modernization agenda, promoting innovation and sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

 Global
3
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
4
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025