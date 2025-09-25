Global Tech Giants Unite at 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition

The much-anticipated 16th International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) is set to commence from October 15 to 17 at Bharat Mandapam. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will usher in the event, which highlights the long-standing partnership between CII and the Ministry of Railways.

This year's installment promises to be the grandest yet, with participation from over 450 exhibitors across more than 15 countries, each showcasing advanced technologies and services catering to the rail and metro sectors. Launched in 1990, IREE stands as CII's premier exhibition aimed at fostering collaboration while spotlighting India's engineering prowess.

IREE has established itself as Asia's largest and the world's second-largest rail and transportation showcase. It serves as a critical platform for connecting Indian Railways with global technology leaders, supporting India's ambition to advance its rail network. The 2025 edition aligns with India's modernization agenda, promoting innovation and sustainable solutions.

