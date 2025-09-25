Left Menu

Make in India 2.0: Boosting Emerging Economic Titans

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 'Make in India 2.0' will target emerging sectors crucial to the global economy over the next 25 years. Shah highlighted India's banking reforms and significant capital infusion by the Modi government, boosting transparency and financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:17 IST
Make in India 2.0: Boosting Emerging Economic Titans
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the Centre's 'Make in India 2.0' initiative is set to focus on emerging sectors poised to become significant players in the global economy over the next 25 years. This announcement was made at the Financial Express Best Banks Awards event in Mumbai.

Reflecting on reforms, Shah highlighted the notable transformation in the banking sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He cited the opening of 53 crore bank accounts as a major milestone granting financial access to the nation's poorest citizens.

Shah pointed out that the Modi administration has introduced transparency in handling Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and injected Rs 3.10 lakh crore into the banking sector. 'Make in India 2.0' aims to propel the nation into the forefront of emerging global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

