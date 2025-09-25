Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Truck Collision Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A truck driver, Sonu alias Ashok Khangar, died after two trucks collided and caught fire in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened on the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway. One driver escaped, while Khangar was trapped in his vehicle. An investigation is underway as his body is sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:17 IST
Tragic Blaze: Truck Collision Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh
truck driver
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred on the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, resulting in the death of a truck driver. The incident took place late Wednesday night under the jurisdiction of the Kabrai police station, according to Station House Officer Satyendra Singh Bhadauria.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Sonu alias Ashok Khangar from Pachkhura Khurd village, Hamirpur district, was trapped inside his vehicle after the crash and could not escape the resulting fire, police confirmed.

While the driver and cleaner of the other truck managed to jump out in time, Khangar was not as fortunate. Authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem and informed his family. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

 Global
3
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
4
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025