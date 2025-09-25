Tragic Blaze: Truck Collision Claims Life in Uttar Pradesh

A fatal accident occurred on the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, resulting in the death of a truck driver. The incident took place late Wednesday night under the jurisdiction of the Kabrai police station, according to Station House Officer Satyendra Singh Bhadauria.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Sonu alias Ashok Khangar from Pachkhura Khurd village, Hamirpur district, was trapped inside his vehicle after the crash and could not escape the resulting fire, police confirmed.

While the driver and cleaner of the other truck managed to jump out in time, Khangar was not as fortunate. Authorities have sent his body for a post-mortem and informed his family. An investigation into the circumstances of the accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)