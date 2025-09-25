Left Menu

Jindal Stainless Leads the Way in Decarbonization with Rs 700 Crore Initiative

Jindal Stainless is investing Rs 700 crore to cut CO2 emissions, reducing 318,248 metric tonnes in FY25. The decarbonization strategy includes a large solar plant in Odisha, energy upgrades, and community programs. By 2035, they aim to reduce emissions by 50% and reach net zero by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:21 IST
Jindal Stainless Leads the Way in Decarbonization with Rs 700 Crore Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless has announced a substantial investment of Rs 700 crore in various decarbonization projects. As a result, the company successfully reduced a commendable 318,248 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in FY25.

The initiatives encompass establishing Odisha's largest captive solar plant and various energy efficiency upgrades. Efforts extend to digitizing supply chains for enhanced transparency and implementing community development programs in education, healthcare, and skilling."

According to JSL's Chief Sustainability Officer, Kalyan Kumar Bhattacherjee, the firm achieved significant milestones in FY25, including a comprehensive Double Materiality Assessment and ambitious ESG goals. The roadmap aims for a 50% reduction in emissions by 2035 and net zero by 2050."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Crucial Super 4 Showdown in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

Italy and Spain Bolster Flotilla Amid Tensions with Israel

 Global
3
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
4
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025