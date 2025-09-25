Jindal Stainless Leads the Way in Decarbonization with Rs 700 Crore Initiative

Jindal Stainless has announced a substantial investment of Rs 700 crore in various decarbonization projects. As a result, the company successfully reduced a commendable 318,248 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions in FY25.

The initiatives encompass establishing Odisha's largest captive solar plant and various energy efficiency upgrades. Efforts extend to digitizing supply chains for enhanced transparency and implementing community development programs in education, healthcare, and skilling."

According to JSL's Chief Sustainability Officer, Kalyan Kumar Bhattacherjee, the firm achieved significant milestones in FY25, including a comprehensive Double Materiality Assessment and ambitious ESG goals. The roadmap aims for a 50% reduction in emissions by 2035 and net zero by 2050."

