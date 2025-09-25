India's Maritime Sector Sets Sail Towards Sustainability with First Electric Truck Fleet

India's maritime sector has reached new milestones in sustainability and efficiency, as noted by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. This comes as the country embraces global trends in green development.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister launched India's first fleet of electric heavy trucks powered by swappable batteries at Nhava Sheva Distribution Terminal, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). The initiative positions JNPA as a leader in sustainable logistics among Indian ports.

JNPA plans to convert 90% of its 600-vehicle heavy truck fleet by 2026, aligning with the government's vision of integrating solar and wind power, LNG and hydrogen fuel infrastructure, and electrifying cargo handling equipment. Notably, JNPA's recent achievements include being ranked in the world's top 25 ports and advancing projects in green energy, digitalisation, and SEZ.

