Left Menu

ITC Eyes Festive Boom Post-GST Rate Cut

Leading FMCG company ITC anticipates a rise in festive demand due to reduced GST rates and lower prices, expecting a multiplier impact on the packaged food industry's volumes and the economy. Despite inflation challenges, ITC is optimistic about demand growth driven by government initiatives and consumer sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:15 IST
ITC Eyes Festive Boom Post-GST Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading FMCG player ITC is banking on a surge in festive season demand following a reduction in GST rates, which is expected to have a multiplier effect on the packaged food sector's volumes and the broader economy. This optimistic outlook was shared by Hemant Malik, the Executive Director and Divisional Chief Executive of ITC's Foods Business Division, during his address at World Food India 2025.

However, Malik acknowledged the ongoing challenge of inflation affecting some products, particularly due to rising edible oil prices. Despite these hurdles, he expressed optimism about urban demand growth spurred by the GST reduction and the government's production-linked incentives for the food processing sector.

ITC, known for brands like Aashirvaad and Bingo!, has already passed on the GST benefits to consumers. Malik emphasized the importance of consumer sentiment in driving spending, which can boost both the economy and employment. The company remains engaged with government initiatives and continues to invest significantly in the food processing sector, optimistic about India's growth potential in packaged foods.

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Turkey in Fighter Jet Talks

U.S. and Turkey in Fighter Jet Talks

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Maintains Stay on AIFF Appointment Amid Legal Challenge

Delhi High Court Maintains Stay on AIFF Appointment Amid Legal Challenge

 India
3
England's Strategic Edge: Joe Root Hints at Unleashing Pace Attack in Ashes

England's Strategic Edge: Joe Root Hints at Unleashing Pace Attack in Ashes

 United Kingdom
4
Government Eyes Financial Support for Jaguar Land Rover Amid Cyberattack Fallout

Government Eyes Financial Support for Jaguar Land Rover Amid Cyberattack Fal...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025