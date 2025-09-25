Left Menu

U.S. Economy Surges in Q2, Fueled by Consumer and Business Investment

The U.S. economy experienced significant growth in the second quarter, with a 3.8% annualized increase driven by strong consumer spending and business investment. This surge is countered by concerns over trade policy and its impact on the year's overall growth. The Fed remains cautious about further rate cuts.

Updated: 25-09-2025 20:17 IST
The United States' economic performance exceeded expectations in the second quarter as robust consumer spending and heightened business investment propelled growth. The annualized rate jumped to 3.8%, the swiftest pace in nearly two years, according to the Commerce Department's latest figures.

However, analysts caution that the economic momentum might face headwinds from ongoing trade policy uncertainties and tepid hiring trends, possibly stifling growth in the year's second half. Measures by the Federal Reserve remain a focal point as it assesses future interest rate decisions amid mixed signals.

Despite the optimism sparked by GDP revisions and reduced unemployment claims, economists anticipate a modest annual growth of 1.5%. This outlook reflects apprehensions about trade tensions and their ripple effects on the broader economy.

