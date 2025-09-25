Left Menu

Dollar Rallies as U.S. GDP Exceeds Expectations, Reshaping Fed Rate Outlook

The dollar strengthened against major currencies following the U.S. economy's better-than-expected growth in Q2. Rising to levels not seen since August, the revised GDP figures may delay Federal Reserve rate cuts. Fed officials voice cautious optimism, emphasizing labor market dynamics amid robust output figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:14 IST
Dollar Rallies as U.S. GDP Exceeds Expectations, Reshaping Fed Rate Outlook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar advanced against major currencies like the euro and yen on Thursday, buoyed by news of a robust U.S. economic performance. Updated figures revealed that the American GDP grew by 3.8% in the second quarter, outpacing prior estimates and shaking expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Analysts were caught off guard by the economic surge, leading to a strengthening dollar, which reached new heights against the Japanese yen. Traders anticipate potential rate policy shifts, monitoring data closely as Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, suggest decisions hinge on forthcoming economic indicators.

Interest rates are in the spotlight as Wall Street faces volatility. Treasury yields rose broadly, reflecting economic shifts, while Fed members debate the pace of policy adjustments. The Swiss franc declined against the dollar as the Swiss National Bank held rates steady, amidst U.S. tariff concerns challenging economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

 India
2
Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

 Global
3
Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

 India
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025