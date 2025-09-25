Left Menu

Wipro's Azim Premji Engages with Karnataka CM on Bengaluru's Traffic Woes

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji responded to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding traffic congestion in Bengaluru. Premji emphasized a multifaceted approach to the problem, offering Wipro's collaboration and funding for a scientific study. He addressed legal issues concerning public vehicle access through Wipro's campus, highlighting necessary governmental cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:19 IST
Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Azim Premji, Chairman of Wipro, has addressed the severe traffic congestion plaguing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road, in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. On Wednesday, Premji acknowledged the complexity of the issue, noting that multiple contributing factors require a comprehensive rather than a singular solution.

Wipro has expressed its willingness to work with state authorities on sustainable solutions, pledging to fund a significant portion of a proposed scientific study led by urban transport experts. "Our aim is to demonstrate commitment by actively partaking and underwriting a major share of the costs for this crucial study," said Premji in the letter.

Premji also addressed Siddaramaiah's suggestion for allowing public vehicles through the Wipro Sarjapur campus, underscoring potential legal and regulatory hurdles due to its status as private property within a Special Economic Zone. Nevertheless, Premji reaffirmed Wipro's commitment to collaborative, data-driven strategies to alleviate Bengaluru's traffic challenges, ensuring the city's progress and livability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

