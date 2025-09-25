Left Menu

Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

Haryana's Gurugram is positioning itself as a prime location for Global Capability Centres. With investor-friendly policies, enhanced connectivity, and future projects like the world's largest Jungle Safari, the city aims to attract both national and international investors. The state's new GCC Policy 2025 further solidifies this commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Haryana's Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has highlighted Gurugram's growing appeal as a prime site for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), attributing its success to improved connectivity and an industry-friendly environment.

During a stakeholder meeting on the upcoming GCC Policy 2025, Singh assured that the state government is dedicated to fostering a supportive and progressive ecosystem for businesses. Singh emphasized that industries are crucial to Haryana's growth, and the government is actively working to provide investors with necessary facilities and timely support.

Furthermore, he announced the development of the world's largest Jungle Safari in Gurugram, expected to enhance infrastructure and attract more investments. According to Dr. Amit Agrawal, new policies offering both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives are in place to promote GCCs, making Gurugram a preferred investment destination.

