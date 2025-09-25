Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

Haryana's Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has highlighted Gurugram's growing appeal as a prime site for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), attributing its success to improved connectivity and an industry-friendly environment.

During a stakeholder meeting on the upcoming GCC Policy 2025, Singh assured that the state government is dedicated to fostering a supportive and progressive ecosystem for businesses. Singh emphasized that industries are crucial to Haryana's growth, and the government is actively working to provide investors with necessary facilities and timely support.

Furthermore, he announced the development of the world's largest Jungle Safari in Gurugram, expected to enhance infrastructure and attract more investments. According to Dr. Amit Agrawal, new policies offering both fiscal and non-fiscal incentives are in place to promote GCCs, making Gurugram a preferred investment destination.