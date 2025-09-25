Left Menu

V2 Retail Aims for Aggressive Expansion Across India's Tier-II and Tier-III Cities

V2 Retail, a value segment retailer, plans to open 200 new stores annually, focusing on India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This expansion strategy aims to generate 7,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs, boosting local economies. The company reported impressive revenue growth, highlighting the success of its expansion drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Value segment retailer V2 Retail has announced an ambitious expansion plan, aiming to open 200 new stores annually in India's smaller cities. This follows the company's recent milestone of reaching 250 stores nationwide.

Targeting emerging markets, V2 Retail plans to invest heavily in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, according to a statement released by the company. This strategy is set to create approximately 7,000 direct employment opportunities and an additional 3,000 indirect jobs for local communities each year, demonstrating the company's commitment to inclusive economic growth.

Financially, V2 Retail has shown significant growth, with a 62% year-on-year increase in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, totaling Rs 1,884.5 crore. The company's first-quarter revenue for the current fiscal was a record Rs 632 crore, with new store openings playing a crucial role. Founder and Chairman Ram Chandra Agarwal emphasized the importance of empowering local economies through their expansion strategy, aiming to bring affordable fashion to more corners of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

