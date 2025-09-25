Maharashtra Mobilizes Relief for Flood-Affected Citizens

The Maharashtra government has rolled out a series of relief measures to support citizens affected by the recent floods. Financial aid will be provided to families who have suffered losses, including assistance for damaged crops, livestock, and homes, officials announced on Thursday.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods, while families suffering livestock losses will receive varying amounts based on the type of animal. Financial assistance for livestock loss includes Rs 37,500 per milch animal, Rs 32,000 per draught animal, and Rs 20,000 per small animal. Additionally, Rs 4,000 will be offered per goat, sheep, or pig, with set limits on the number of reimbursable animals.

The relief package also extends to farmers affected by crop losses due to the incessant rainfall. Rs 8,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for perennial crops will be provided. For farmland damaged beyond repair, compensation ranges between Rs 5,000 and Rs 47,000 per hectare. The measures aim to alleviate the impact on the region's agrarian economy.