The U.S. economy showed unexpected growth in the second quarter, spurred by strong consumer spending and business investments, according to a revised estimate from the Commerce Department. Despite this, economists remain cautious, citing the potential negative effects of tariffs and policy uncertainties on future growth.

Business demand, particularly in the artificial intelligence sector, contributed significantly, alongside reduced unemployment benefit claims as companies held onto their workforce. Experts suggest that current Federal Reserve interest rates aren't hindering economic growth, with criticism pointed towards administration policies on tariffs and immigration.

Meanwhile, projections indicate a slowdown for the latter half of the year due to persisting trade policy uncertainties and labor supply issues originating from immigration policies. With trade fluctuations and ongoing economic pressures, the Federal Reserve may reconsider interest rate adjustments in response to evolving economic indicators.

