Left Menu

FAA Extends Flight Limits at Newark Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the extension of an order limiting operations at Newark Liberty International Airport until October 24, 2026. This decision comes after feedback from the airport's operator and airlines, aiming to address congestion issues at the major hub serving the New York City area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:07 IST
FAA Extends Flight Limits at Newark Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced an extension of flight operation limits at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The order, now extended through October 24, 2026, responds to requests from the airport operator and airlines.

This measure targets congestion at one of New York City's main airport hubs, impacting United Airlines significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madagascar Erupts: Protests Over Power and Water Woes

Madagascar Erupts: Protests Over Power and Water Woes

 Madagascar
2
Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

Pakistan's Triumph: A 'Special Team' Eyes Asia Cup Glory Against India

 United Arab Emirates
3
Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

Terror in Texas: ICE Field Office Targeted in Shocking Attack

 Global
4
Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

Madagascar Imposes Curfew Amid Violent Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025