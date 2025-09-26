FAA Extends Flight Limits at Newark Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the extension of an order limiting operations at Newark Liberty International Airport until October 24, 2026. This decision comes after feedback from the airport's operator and airlines, aiming to address congestion issues at the major hub serving the New York City area.
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced an extension of flight operation limits at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The order, now extended through October 24, 2026, responds to requests from the airport operator and airlines.
This measure targets congestion at one of New York City's main airport hubs, impacting United Airlines significantly.
