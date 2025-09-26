Panama Canal's New Budget Sparks Economic Competition

The Panama Canal Authority revealed that the National Assembly of Panama has approved the budget for the canal's upcoming fiscal year 2025/26. The $5.21 billion budget is expected to bolster state contributions by 14.5%, bringing in $3.19 billion. Despite anticipated lower transit rates due to global economic challenges, the canal still forecasts a profit of $3.5 billion for fiscal year-end September.

Besides revenue goals, the approved budget earmarks funds for strategic investments, notably a $1.6 billion reservoir expansion project facing legal obstacles from local communities. This reservoir is crucial to ensuring adequate water supply for canal operations amid recurring drought conditions. However, it poses a risk of displacing about 2,500 residents. Local opposition leaders have taken the matter to Panama's Supreme Court, contesting constitutional violations.

Amid these internal issues, the canal also stands at the center of geopolitical tensions. The United States has voiced concerns over Chinese influence and has tabled motions to safeguard the waterway's administration. As Washington ramps up pressure against Chinese economic presence in the region, the canal becomes an arena of broader power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)