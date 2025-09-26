Left Menu

Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd Sets the Stage for Major IPO Launch

Infrastructure firm Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd plans an IPO to raise Rs 202.5 crore, including Rs 76 crore for debt payment. The Hyderabad-based company has worked on over 2,750 projects globally, serving major government and private clients. Revenue for FY25 reached Rs 567 crore, with a profit of Rs 51 crore.

Updated: 26-09-2025 11:55 IST
Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd Sets the Stage for Major IPO Launch
Infrastructure consultancy giant Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd has taken a significant step toward going public by filing initial paperwork with Sebi for an IPO aiming to raise Rs 202.5 crore. The move includes an offer for sale component of 67.5 lakh shares by a promoter.

Ahead of the IPO, Aarvee is potentially looking at a pre-IPO placement amounting to Rs 40.5 crore. Should this materialize, the sum collected would be deducted from the proposed fresh issue of shares. Funds raised are set to tackle debt and fuel growth in both national and international subsidiaries.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm has executed over 2,750 projects worldwide and collaborates with significant clients including NHAI and Tata Projects. For FY25, it reported revenues of Rs 567 crore with a net profit of Rs 51 crore. Centrum Capital and Ambit will manage the upcoming issue.

