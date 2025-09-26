Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd Sets the Stage for Major IPO Launch

Infrastructure consultancy giant Aarvee Engineering Consultants Ltd has taken a significant step toward going public by filing initial paperwork with Sebi for an IPO aiming to raise Rs 202.5 crore. The move includes an offer for sale component of 67.5 lakh shares by a promoter.

Ahead of the IPO, Aarvee is potentially looking at a pre-IPO placement amounting to Rs 40.5 crore. Should this materialize, the sum collected would be deducted from the proposed fresh issue of shares. Funds raised are set to tackle debt and fuel growth in both national and international subsidiaries.

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm has executed over 2,750 projects worldwide and collaborates with significant clients including NHAI and Tata Projects. For FY25, it reported revenues of Rs 567 crore with a net profit of Rs 51 crore. Centrum Capital and Ambit will manage the upcoming issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)