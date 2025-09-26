DP World Boosts Mondelez India's Supply Chain with New Kochi Facility
DP World has opened a new warehousing facility in Kochi for Mondelez India, enhancing the company's supply chain efficiency. The facility offers over 4,000 pallet positions, ensuring reliable distribution. This initiative strengthens DP World's substantial warehousing network across India, supporting economic growth through integrated logistics solutions.
- Country:
- India
Dubai-based logistics giant DP World has inaugurated a new warehousing facility for Mondelez India in Kochi. This initiative aims to help the multinational company manage seasonal demand fluctuations and meet evolving market needs with agility.
The state-of-the-art facility boasts over 4,000 pallet positions, split between dry goods storage and ambient temperature-controlled storage, ranging from 18 to 25 degrees Celsius. DP World emphasizes that this addition will bolster Mondelez India's distribution capabilities throughout Kerala.
The comprehensive warehouse solution is equipped with advanced infrastructure, dedicated warehousing services, and skilled personnel to maintain high standards in product distribution. By consolidating various logistics elements under one roof, the facility reduces lead times, minimizes reliance on multiple vendors, and ensures consistent service quality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DP World
- Warehousing
- Mondelez India
- Kochi
- Logistics
- Supply Chain
- India
- Growth
- Economic
- Distribution
ALSO READ
Brick & Bolt Launches Advantix: Revolutionizing Commercial Construction in India
Opportunities to explore bilateral partnerships at optimal level: Sri Lankan envoy to India Mahishini Colonne.
India's Digital Transformation in Justice System Showcased at UNHRC
Alarming Levels of Triglycerides in Indian Children: A Stark Reality
We see India not just as our closet neighbour, but also our most natural business partner: Sri Lankan envoy Mahishini Colonne tells PTI.