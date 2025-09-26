DP World Boosts Mondelez India's Supply Chain with New Kochi Facility

Dubai-based logistics giant DP World has inaugurated a new warehousing facility for Mondelez India in Kochi. This initiative aims to help the multinational company manage seasonal demand fluctuations and meet evolving market needs with agility.

The state-of-the-art facility boasts over 4,000 pallet positions, split between dry goods storage and ambient temperature-controlled storage, ranging from 18 to 25 degrees Celsius. DP World emphasizes that this addition will bolster Mondelez India's distribution capabilities throughout Kerala.

The comprehensive warehouse solution is equipped with advanced infrastructure, dedicated warehousing services, and skilled personnel to maintain high standards in product distribution. By consolidating various logistics elements under one roof, the facility reduces lead times, minimizes reliance on multiple vendors, and ensures consistent service quality.

