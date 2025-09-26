India's Telecom Horizon Expands: BSNL 4G Launch and Manufacturing Surge

On Friday, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil two monumental telecom initiatives on September 27. These include BSNL's indigenous 4G stack and a 100% 4G coverage initiative under the Digital Bharat Nidhi scheme, marking significant advancements in India's connectivity landscape.

Scindia revealed that nearly 98,000 sites nationwide will see the deployment of the 4G stack, ensuring comprehensive coverage. With existing infrastructure serving 22 million customers, this move signifies a robust, software-driven, and cloud-based expansion that seamlessly upgrades to 5G, promising enhanced connectivity.

Highlighting the importance of India's telecom manufacturing ecosystem, Scindia pointed to collaborations with global firms. Companies like Cisco and Ericsson are expanding partnerships with Indian manufacturers, fostering a shift towards serious telecom equipment production in India. This transformation positions India not only as a service provider but also as a burgeoning equipment manufacturing hub.

The minister underscored the pivotal role of C-DOT, which is diversifying from core technology to Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment manufacturing in collaboration with Tejas Networks. This strategic shift is geared towards catering to the Global South market, heralding India's growth as a telecom powerhouse.

Future BSNL expansions include comprehensive capital expenditure plans for site expansion and infrastructure modernization, with financial support anticipated from diverse sources. Scindia highlighted that, while BSNL has reported profit in successive quarters, stakeholders should consider metrics like operating profits and EBITDA to gauge true performance.

Amidst this backdrop, the minister addressed tariff queries, underscoring market-driven pricing in India's competitive telecom sector. With some of the world's lowest data costs at 11 cents per GB versus a global average of $2.49, Scindia dismissed the need for regulation, affirming the sector's robust competitive nature.

In conclusion, these initiatives are set to redefine India's digital landscape and propel the country towards becoming a global leader in telecom manufacturing, signaling a transformative era of digital connectivity expansion across every village in the nation.

