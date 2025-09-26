Left Menu

India Pioneers Hydrogen Highways in Bold Move Toward Green Energy Leadership

India launches its first hydrogen highways initiative, marking a significant step toward achieving energy self-reliance and reducing crude oil imports. The initiative, led by Nitin Gadkari, involves large-scale hydrogen truck trials and aims to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, aiming for significant economic and environmental benefits.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In an ambitious stride toward green energy, Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister of Road Transport and Highways, announced the launch of the nation's first hydrogen highways at the inaugural World Hydrogen India event. Addressing an audience of global industry leaders and policymakers, Gadkari outlined India's strategy to reduce dependency on crude oil imports, unveil hydrogen truck trials, and empower the agriculture sector as an energy producer.

With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the initiative sees a Rs 500 crore investment supporting consortiums like Tata Motors and Reliance for trials across ten routes, featuring 37 hydrogen trucks. This strategic move is set to transform these routes into India's first hydrogen highways, complete with nine refueling stations, targeting a broader hydrogen ecosystem.

Echoing a visionary national agenda, the plan anticipates producing 5 million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, potentially slashing fossil fuel imports by Rs 1 lakh crore each year and creating 6 lakh jobs. Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant stressed that India's climatic advantages and robust industrial base position the country as a future leader in the global hydrogen market. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

