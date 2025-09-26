Left Menu

Silver Soars to Record High Amid Festive Surge

Silver prices reached a record high in the national capital, fueled by heavy demand from stockists during the festival season. Gold also saw significant gains, despite global market dips. Persistent domestic demand and festive buying have kept bullion prices soaring, contrary to international trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:55 IST
Silver Soars to Record High Amid Festive Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices have reached an unprecedented level, surging Rs 1,900 to hit Rs 1,41,900 per kilogram in the national capital, driven by heightened stockist demand during the festival season, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Alongside silver, gold has also seen a price increase, with 99.9 percent purity escalating by Rs 330 to Rs 1,17,700 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold with 99.5 percent purity rose Rs 400 to reach Rs 1,17,100 per 10 grams.

Despite a stronger performance in the local market, global figures showed a downturn with spot gold and silver trading lower. Nevertheless, domestic demand and festive purchases continue to support the bullish trend in India.

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

Giriraj Singh Accuses Owaisi, Congress of Inciting 'Civil War' in India

 India
2
Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's Strain

Political Tensions Escalate: Arrest of Climate Activist Deepens Kashmir's St...

 India
3
UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinian rights over ties to Israeli settlements, reports AP.

UN adds 68 firms to blacklist for alleged complicity in violating Palestinia...

 Global
4
Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

Uniform Civil Code: Balancing Tradition and Legal Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025