Silver Soars to Record High Amid Festive Surge
Silver prices reached a record high in the national capital, fueled by heavy demand from stockists during the festival season. Gold also saw significant gains, despite global market dips. Persistent domestic demand and festive buying have kept bullion prices soaring, contrary to international trends.
- Country:
- India
Silver prices have reached an unprecedented level, surging Rs 1,900 to hit Rs 1,41,900 per kilogram in the national capital, driven by heightened stockist demand during the festival season, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
Alongside silver, gold has also seen a price increase, with 99.9 percent purity escalating by Rs 330 to Rs 1,17,700 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold with 99.5 percent purity rose Rs 400 to reach Rs 1,17,100 per 10 grams.
Despite a stronger performance in the local market, global figures showed a downturn with spot gold and silver trading lower. Nevertheless, domestic demand and festive purchases continue to support the bullish trend in India.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Demands Answers on Rajasthan's Police Station CCTV Implementation
Call for Justice: MP Haneefa Demands Inquiry into Leh Violence
Congress Demands More Seats: A Battle of Loyalties in Tamil Nadu Politics
Tensions Rise in Leh Amid Curfew and Demand for Statehood
Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties