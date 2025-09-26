Silver Soars to Record High Amid Festive Surge

Silver prices have reached an unprecedented level, surging Rs 1,900 to hit Rs 1,41,900 per kilogram in the national capital, driven by heightened stockist demand during the festival season, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Alongside silver, gold has also seen a price increase, with 99.9 percent purity escalating by Rs 330 to Rs 1,17,700 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, gold with 99.5 percent purity rose Rs 400 to reach Rs 1,17,100 per 10 grams.

Despite a stronger performance in the local market, global figures showed a downturn with spot gold and silver trading lower. Nevertheless, domestic demand and festive purchases continue to support the bullish trend in India.