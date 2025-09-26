Left Menu

HUL Navigates GST-Driven Sales Disruption, Eyes Long-Term Gains

HUL experienced a temporary sales disruption due to GST reforms, with near flat growth in the September quarter. Despite short-term issues from tax anticipation, the company anticipates recovery starting in November. GST benefits are expected to boost consumer purchasing power and long-term demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:55 IST
HUL Navigates GST-Driven Sales Disruption, Eyes Long-Term Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leading FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported a near flat to low-single digit growth for the September quarter, attributed to disruptions caused by the recent GST reforms.

The company, known for its brands like Lux and Surf Excel, faced short-term order postponements as distributors and retailers awaited updated stocks with revised prices.

Despite these challenges, HUL remains optimistic about long-term gains, citing increased disposable incomes and the company's efforts to pass on GST benefits to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand Weighs Referendum to Revise Cambodia Border Agreements

Thailand Weighs Referendum to Revise Cambodia Border Agreements

 Thailand
2
Stone Pelting Protest Erupts in Bareilly: Police Clamp Down

Stone Pelting Protest Erupts in Bareilly: Police Clamp Down

 India
3
Minister Sinha Faces ED Scrutiny in Recruitment Scam

Minister Sinha Faces ED Scrutiny in Recruitment Scam

 India
4
Wall Street Reacts to Trump's Pharmaceutical Tariff Move

Wall Street Reacts to Trump's Pharmaceutical Tariff Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025