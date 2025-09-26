HUL Navigates GST-Driven Sales Disruption, Eyes Long-Term Gains

Leading FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported a near flat to low-single digit growth for the September quarter, attributed to disruptions caused by the recent GST reforms.

The company, known for its brands like Lux and Surf Excel, faced short-term order postponements as distributors and retailers awaited updated stocks with revised prices.

Despite these challenges, HUL remains optimistic about long-term gains, citing increased disposable incomes and the company's efforts to pass on GST benefits to consumers.

