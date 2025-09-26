DHL Express Announces 6.9% Price Hike Set for 2026

In a major announcement, DHL Express, a leader in international express services, has revealed a price adjustment that will come into effect on January 1, 2026. The average price hike of 6.9% in India aims to navigate the complexity of today's global trade environment, heavily influenced by recent geopolitical shifts, according to R. S. Subramanian, Senior Vice President for South Asia at DHL Express.

By implementing this annual price revision, DHL Express intends to bolster the resilience and flexibility of its network, ensuring continued support for customers' businesses, notwithstanding influences from inflation, currency fluctuations, and regulatory shifts. These adjustments reflect the evolving measures stipulated by national and international authorities across the 220 countries and territories served by DHL Express. The specific price increments will vary based on local circumstances.

As a global logistics leader, DHL's wide array of services includes national and international parcel deliveries, e-commerce solutions, and industrial supply chain management, catering to diverse sectors like technology, healthcare, and retail. Operating with about 400,000 employees globally, DHL commits to connecting people securely and sustainably, all the while aiming for net-zero logistics emissions by 2050.

(With inputs from agencies.)