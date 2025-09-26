Left Menu

Rajasthan's Investment Drive: A Success Story Unfolds

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that Rs 7 lakh crore of investment MOUs from the previous year's summit have been realized. Inviting Non-Resident Rajasthanis to a special event, he emphasized the state's potential in areas like renewable energy and tourism. A dedicated department for NRRs is being established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:29 IST
Rajasthan's Investment Drive: A Success Story Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reported the successful realization of Rs 7 lakh crore out of Rs 35 lakh crore in investment proposals from last year's summit.

The announcement was made at a gathering for Non-Resident Rajasthanis, highlighting opportunities in renewable energy and tourism sectors, and urging their involvement.

A dedicated department for supporting NRRs and the strengthening of the Rajasthan Foundation were also announced, alongside plans for an annual 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Young Shooting Star Takes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's Young Shooting Star Takes Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup

 India
2
Netanyahu’s Defiant Address at UN Amidst Global Scrutiny

Netanyahu’s Defiant Address at UN Amidst Global Scrutiny

 Global
3
Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

Storm Bualoi's Aftermath: Philippines' Resilience Tested Again

 Global
4
L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end

L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025