Rajasthan's Investment Drive: A Success Story Unfolds
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that Rs 7 lakh crore of investment MOUs from the previous year's summit have been realized. Inviting Non-Resident Rajasthanis to a special event, he emphasized the state's potential in areas like renewable energy and tourism. A dedicated department for NRRs is being established.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reported the successful realization of Rs 7 lakh crore out of Rs 35 lakh crore in investment proposals from last year's summit.
The announcement was made at a gathering for Non-Resident Rajasthanis, highlighting opportunities in renewable energy and tourism sectors, and urging their involvement.
A dedicated department for supporting NRRs and the strengthening of the Rajasthan Foundation were also announced, alongside plans for an annual 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas'.
