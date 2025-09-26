Rajasthan's Investment Drive: A Success Story Unfolds

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reported the successful realization of Rs 7 lakh crore out of Rs 35 lakh crore in investment proposals from last year's summit.

The announcement was made at a gathering for Non-Resident Rajasthanis, highlighting opportunities in renewable energy and tourism sectors, and urging their involvement.

A dedicated department for supporting NRRs and the strengthening of the Rajasthan Foundation were also announced, alongside plans for an annual 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas'.

