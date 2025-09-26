Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has asserted that Uttar Pradesh benefits significantly from tax contributions made by Tamil Nadu to the Centre. He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh's financial support is largely due to Tamil Nadu's economic prowess, stating that the latter accounts for 15% of the nation's factory workforce.

Minister Rajaa also highlighted Tamil Nadu's impressive economic performance under Chief Minister M K Stalin. He cited substantial investments, job creation, and growth rates exceeding the national average. He urged political figures to recognize Tamil Nadu's contributions to the nation's development when discussing economic dynamics between states.

Moreover, the minister applauded the state's educational achievements, attributing them to Dravidian leadership. He noted Tamil Nadu's prominence in educational rankings and women's workforce participation. According to Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's success is a testament to prioritizing education, fostering a progressive environment for women, and sustained development efforts.