Andhra Pradesh Launches Month-Long GST 2.0 Awareness Campaign

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has instructed district collectors to initiate a month-long campaign to educate the public on the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms. The campaign will feature exhibitions, rallies, and events across various sectors, aiming to enhance public understanding of the tax reforms' impact.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand has mandated district collectors to roll out a comprehensive month-long campaign focused on enlightening the public about GST 2.0 reforms. This directive was issued during a video conference held at the state secretariat, highlighting the necessity of widespread awareness regarding the tax reforms.

The GST 2.0 initiative, despite reducing government revenue by approximately 8,000 crore, is set to benefit households with savings between 10 to 15 percent. Chief Commissioner of State Taxes Babu A revealed that significant structural changes include condensing five tax slabs into two, marking 11 lakh online transactions on the launch day.

To ensure extensive outreach, the campaign will engage in varied events such as exhibitions, fairs, rallies, and digital campaigns, targeting sectors including agriculture and education. Concluding with a significant state-wide programme on October 19, these efforts aim to make 'GST Champions' at district, mandal, and village levels pivotal in driving awareness.

