Sinclair Broadcasting Resumes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC Affiliates
Sinclair Broadcasting will end its preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', allowing the show to return on its nearly 40 ABC-affiliated stations. This decision comes after Disney lifted a suspension of the show and amid pressure from some lawmakers regarding the show's continued absence from Sinclair's lineup.
In a recent announcement, Sinclair Broadcasting revealed that it will cease its preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', paving the way for the program's return to its nighttime lineup on nearly 40 of its ABC-affiliated stations.
This decision follows Disney's removal of a temporary suspension on the popular late-night show.
The move to resume airing comes amid political pressure from certain lawmakers who had questioned Sinclair's decision to maintain the show's absence earlier in the week.
