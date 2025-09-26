Sinclair Broadcasting Resumes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC Affiliates

In a recent announcement, Sinclair Broadcasting revealed that it will cease its preemption of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', paving the way for the program's return to its nighttime lineup on nearly 40 of its ABC-affiliated stations.

This decision follows Disney's removal of a temporary suspension on the popular late-night show.

The move to resume airing comes amid political pressure from certain lawmakers who had questioned Sinclair's decision to maintain the show's absence earlier in the week.