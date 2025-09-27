Left Menu

Boeing Regains Certification Power: A New Era for 737 Max

Boeing has been reinstated by the FAA to perform safety inspections and certify its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner aircraft after losing this right following two crashes. This decision follows a review of Boeing's production quality, with regular inspections now shared by Boeing and FAA inspectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:58 IST
Boeing Regains Certification Power: A New Era for 737 Max
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boeing is once again authorized to undertake final safety inspections and certification of its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday. This decision comes six years after the grounding prompted by two fatal crashes linked to software issues.

The FAA had previously assumed full oversight of the 737 Max certification in 2019, following a thorough review of Boeing's production quality. As part of this new arrangement, both Boeing and FAA inspectors will alternate weekly in performing mandatory safety checks before aircraft are cleared for delivery.

In response to the FAA's announcement, Boeing shares rose, bolstered by news of significant orders from Turkish Airlines and Norwegian Group. Meanwhile, critics continue to scrutinize Boeing's safety practices, as the FAA pursues penalties over alleged violations.

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

Thrilling Finish: India's Nerve-Wracking Win in the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

 Global
3
Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

Sitapur School Scandal: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Assault

 India
4
Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Criticism

Punjab CM Launches 'Rangla Punjab' Fund for Flood Relief Amidst Political Cr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025