Boeing Regains Certification Power: A New Era for 737 Max
Boeing has been reinstated by the FAA to perform safety inspections and certify its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner aircraft after losing this right following two crashes. This decision follows a review of Boeing's production quality, with regular inspections now shared by Boeing and FAA inspectors.
Boeing is once again authorized to undertake final safety inspections and certification of its 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday. This decision comes six years after the grounding prompted by two fatal crashes linked to software issues.
The FAA had previously assumed full oversight of the 737 Max certification in 2019, following a thorough review of Boeing's production quality. As part of this new arrangement, both Boeing and FAA inspectors will alternate weekly in performing mandatory safety checks before aircraft are cleared for delivery.
In response to the FAA's announcement, Boeing shares rose, bolstered by news of significant orders from Turkish Airlines and Norwegian Group. Meanwhile, critics continue to scrutinize Boeing's safety practices, as the FAA pursues penalties over alleged violations.
