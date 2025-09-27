Tragic Crash on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway Claims Five Lives

In a tragic incident early Saturday morning, five people lost their lives in a car crash on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The accident occurred when their Thar vehicle crashed into a divider at high speed, leaving one person critically injured.

The incident took place at exit 9 of the expressway, and authorities stated that the deceased include three women and two men. The survivors are being treated in a private hospital. The victims had reportedly traveled from Uttar Pradesh to Gurugram for work-related purposes.

The Gurugram police have initiated an investigation and are working to identify the deceased and the injured, as the vehicle is registered in Uttar Pradesh. The Sector 40 police station team was among the first responders at the accident site, providing prompt assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)