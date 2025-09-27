GM Navratri Mahotsav 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza Across Thane and Mira Bhainder

The GM Navratri Mahotsav has returned to Maharashtra, captivating audiences with its third and grandest edition yet. This year, the festival expands its reach to Thane and Mira Bhainder, in collaboration with the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation.

Thousands of Garba enthusiasts have been flocking to Mira Road's MBMC New Ground, where Garba Guru Bhavin Shastri leads electrifying performances. Meanwhile, Thane's TMC Ground vibrates with the dynamic vocals and Bollywood flair of Garba Prince Divya Kumar. Known for its vibrant decor and family-friendly atmosphere, the festival guarantees a memorable cultural experience.

Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD of GM Modular, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community response, stating: 'The unity and joy the GM Navratri Mahotsav inspires is heartwarming, and we are excited to celebrate on an even larger scale.' Celebrating its commitment to cultural and community upliftment, the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation supports this grand event, already a cornerstone of regional navratri celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)