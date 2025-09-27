Left Menu

GM Navratri Mahotsav 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza Across Thane and Mira Bhainder

The GM Navratri Mahotsav returns with grand festivities at Thane and Mira Bhainder, featuring celebrated Garba artists in a vibrant celebration of tradition and community. Supported by the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation, the event unites generations in devotion, dance, and cultural pride for unforgettable nights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:13 IST
GM Navratri Mahotsav 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza Across Thane and Mira Bhainder
GM Navratri Mahotsav 2025 Returns with Double the Grandeur in Thane & Mira Bhainder. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The GM Navratri Mahotsav has returned to Maharashtra, captivating audiences with its third and grandest edition yet. This year, the festival expands its reach to Thane and Mira Bhainder, in collaboration with the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation.

Thousands of Garba enthusiasts have been flocking to Mira Road's MBMC New Ground, where Garba Guru Bhavin Shastri leads electrifying performances. Meanwhile, Thane's TMC Ground vibrates with the dynamic vocals and Bollywood flair of Garba Prince Divya Kumar. Known for its vibrant decor and family-friendly atmosphere, the festival guarantees a memorable cultural experience.

Mr. Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD of GM Modular, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming community response, stating: 'The unity and joy the GM Navratri Mahotsav inspires is heartwarming, and we are excited to celebrate on an even larger scale.' Celebrating its commitment to cultural and community upliftment, the Pratap Sarnaik Foundation supports this grand event, already a cornerstone of regional navratri celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

 India
2
Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansion

Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansio...

 Global
3
Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

 India
4
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025