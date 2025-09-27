Left Menu

Indo National Limited Reports Robust Q1 Growth, Pioneers New Consumer Products

Indo National Limited, renowned for its Nippo brand, reports a promising start to FY2025-26 with increased profits and income. The growth, propelled by the battery segment and new product launches, highlights the company's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and expanding its digital footprint.

Indo National Limited (Nippo) Announces Strong Q1 FY2025-26 Results. Image Credit: ANI
Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Indo National Limited, the powerhouse behind the iconic Nippo brand, has announced a prosperous first quarter for FY2025-26, reinforcing its status as a leader in the consumer goods sector. The company posted a significant revenue increase, underscoring a strong beginning to the fiscal year.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, Indo National Ltd. recorded a total income of ₹121.64 crores, marking a rise from last year's ₹112.72 crores in the same period. The profit after tax soared to ₹1.62 crores, up from ₹1.01 crores, driven by robust performance in the battery division and strategic new product introductions such as Swooper Mosquito Repellent and BLDC Fans.

CEO Pavan Kumar BVS praised the company's resilience, highlighting the successful expansion into digital markets and a steadfast commitment to innovation and sustainability. Indo National continues to evolve beyond its origins in battery manufacturing, expanding into diverse consumer goods while maintaining its core values of trust and reliability.

