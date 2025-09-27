Tragic Collision on Bairampur Road: A Tale of Loss and Pursuit
A speeding vehicle hit an autorickshaw in Bairampur Mahewa Ghat, killing a woman and her son, and injuring six others. The driver fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprit.
A tragic accident on Saturday claimed the lives of a mother and her son when a speeding vehicle collided with an autorickshaw on the Bairampur Mahewa Ghat road. Six others sustained injuries in the incident, according to police statements.
Circle Officer JP Pandey reported that the auto-rickshaw, carrying eight passengers returning from the Hanuman temple in Rajapur, Chitrakoot, was hit from behind. Maya Devi Sahu, aged 40, and her 17-year-old son, Arun Sahu, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver responsible for the collision abandoned his vehicle and fled. Law enforcement agencies are actively examining CCTV footage in efforts to track down and apprehend the suspect.
