Interarch's Rs 100 Crore Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A Game Changer for Steel Structures

Interarch Building Solutions has announced plans to invest approximately Rs 100 crore in a new facility in Andhra Pradesh for pre-engineered steel structures. The plant, set over 20 acres, aims to deliver a 25,000 metric tonne capacity in its initial phase.

Scheduled to commence production by the end of Q2 FY27, this initiative is expected to generate over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, marking a significant economic boost for the region.

Manish Garg, CEO of Interarch, highlighted the facility's role in fostering faster construction of multi-storey steel buildings, emphasizing its efficiency, sustainability, and resilience to extreme weather. This expansion underscores Interarch's commitment to innovation and solidifies its leadership in India's high-rise steel building sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)