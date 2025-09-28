Haryana's Global Investment Drive: CM Saini Appeals to Japanese Giants

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday extended a warm invitation to top Japanese corporations, encouraging them to amplify their investments in Haryana. As part of this initiative, Saini discussed establishing a dedicated cluster for these companies in the state.

A meeting was held with Japanese firms in Gurugram, where Saini unveiled plans to visit Japan next month. During the event, an MoU with Honda was signed for managing C&D waste. Under it, Honda will manufacture tiles from waste, with the government providing land.

Furthermore, a strategic effort is underway to bolster Haryana's water infrastructure, budgeting Rs 3,000 crore. Emphasizing corporate social responsibility, Saini pushed industries to fund developmental ventures. A 500 MW Green Energy Plant and modern fire brigade systems in urban areas are also in the pipeline.