Haryana's Global Investment Drive: CM Saini Appeals to Japanese Giants
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini engaged with top Japanese companies to attract investments in Haryana. He signed an MoU with Honda for waste management, and plans to visit Japan. Efforts include a Japanese cluster in Naraingarh and infrastructure initiatives like green energy and advanced fire systems.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday extended a warm invitation to top Japanese corporations, encouraging them to amplify their investments in Haryana. As part of this initiative, Saini discussed establishing a dedicated cluster for these companies in the state.
A meeting was held with Japanese firms in Gurugram, where Saini unveiled plans to visit Japan next month. During the event, an MoU with Honda was signed for managing C&D waste. Under it, Honda will manufacture tiles from waste, with the government providing land.
Furthermore, a strategic effort is underway to bolster Haryana's water infrastructure, budgeting Rs 3,000 crore. Emphasizing corporate social responsibility, Saini pushed industries to fund developmental ventures. A 500 MW Green Energy Plant and modern fire brigade systems in urban areas are also in the pipeline.
