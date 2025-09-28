Double Trouble: Train Uncoupling Raises Passenger Safety Concerns
Two uncoupling incidents of the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express occurred within an hour in Maharashtra and Gujarat, raising safety concerns. Despite no injuries, the train was delayed. Technical checks are underway to determine the cause.
On Sunday, passenger safety concerns were heightened when the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express experienced two uncoupling incidents within an hour while traveling through Maharashtra and Gujarat. The first incident was reported at 1:19 pm between Vangaon and Dahanu stations, followed closely by another at 2:10 pm at Sanjan station in Gujarat.
Although no injuries or inconveniences to passengers were reported, and train operations remained largely unaffected, the train was initially delayed by approximately 25 minutes to re-couple the coaches. The Western Railway spokesperson confirmed that upon reaching Sanjan station, Carriage and Wagon staff from Valsad were dispatched along with a locomotive engine to assist at the scene.
Despite the absence of passenger injuries or train damage, the ongoing journey faced delays due to repeated uncoupling issues. Western Railway officials are conducting technical checks to investigate the causes, with further details awaited regarding the number of coaches involved and the precise circumstances leading to these incidents.
