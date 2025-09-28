Left Menu

Double Trouble: Train Uncoupling Raises Passenger Safety Concerns

Two uncoupling incidents of the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express occurred within an hour in Maharashtra and Gujarat, raising safety concerns. Despite no injuries, the train was delayed. Technical checks are underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:57 IST
Double Trouble: Train Uncoupling Raises Passenger Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, passenger safety concerns were heightened when the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express experienced two uncoupling incidents within an hour while traveling through Maharashtra and Gujarat. The first incident was reported at 1:19 pm between Vangaon and Dahanu stations, followed closely by another at 2:10 pm at Sanjan station in Gujarat.

Although no injuries or inconveniences to passengers were reported, and train operations remained largely unaffected, the train was initially delayed by approximately 25 minutes to re-couple the coaches. The Western Railway spokesperson confirmed that upon reaching Sanjan station, Carriage and Wagon staff from Valsad were dispatched along with a locomotive engine to assist at the scene.

Despite the absence of passenger injuries or train damage, the ongoing journey faced delays due to repeated uncoupling issues. Western Railway officials are conducting technical checks to investigate the causes, with further details awaited regarding the number of coaches involved and the precise circumstances leading to these incidents.

TRENDING

1
Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

Global Unrest: Crises from India to Colombia

 Global
2
Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

Wall Street Awaits U.S. Jobs Data Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

Women's Police Team Triumphs in 'Mission Shakti' Operation

 India
4
Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

Fatal Instagram Post: A Tragic Tale of Love and Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025