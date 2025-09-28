Chhattisgarh's Economic Transformation: GST Revolution and Its Impact
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauded GST reforms for historic changes in the economy, benefiting common citizens with reduced prices. These reforms empower people and boost investor interest in the state, promising employment growth. Raipur MP hailed the reforms' positive impact on the national economy and individuals.
- Country:
- India
In a program held at Raipur's Medical College Auditorium, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms for bringing historic changes to India's economy.
He noted the reforms, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have significantly benefitted the common people, reducing essential commodity prices and supporting farmers and consumers alike.
Sai emphasized the vital role of entrepreneurs in driving Chhattisgarh's development, highlighting investor interest from Japan and Korea, which could fuel employment growth. Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agrawal echoed these sentiments, underscoring the GST reforms' positive effect on both citizens and the national economy.
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar's New Women Employment Scheme
Suba Hotels Set for IPO Launch After Securing Rs 21 Crore from Anchor Investors
Healthcare Crisis: Graduates Face Employment Struggle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Telangana Beckons Investors with Lucrative Opportunities in Tourism
Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economy and Vision