Chhattisgarh's Economic Transformation: GST Revolution and Its Impact

In a program held at Raipur's Medical College Auditorium, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms for bringing historic changes to India's economy.

He noted the reforms, endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have significantly benefitted the common people, reducing essential commodity prices and supporting farmers and consumers alike.

Sai emphasized the vital role of entrepreneurs in driving Chhattisgarh's development, highlighting investor interest from Japan and Korea, which could fuel employment growth. Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agrawal echoed these sentiments, underscoring the GST reforms' positive effect on both citizens and the national economy.