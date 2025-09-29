Fun Flips Expands into UAE with Lulu Partnership
JK Foods' snack brand, Fun Flips, has launched in the UAE through a partnership with Lulu International. Already seeing success, it plans to extend into other GCC markets. The collaboration delivers a vision of strong Gulf presence, leveraging Lulu's extensive retail network.
- Country:
- India
JK Foods has announced the expansion of its snack brand, Fun Flips, into the UAE market. This move is in collaboration with Lulu International, a major retail chain in the Middle East, which has facilitated an impressive market penetration for Fun Flips in its initial phase.
Through Lulu's extensive retail network, Fun Flips is not only gaining valuable exposure in the UAE but is also preparing to extend its reach to other GCC markets, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain. The joint statement from both companies emphasizes a long-term vision for establishing a robust presence across the Gulf region.
Lulu Group International's Chairman and Managing Director, Yusuff Ali M A, expressed confidence that their partnership would lead to significant market traction for Fun Flips in the Gulf. JK Foods CEO, Chaitanya Singhania, highlighted Lulu's retail expertise as ideal for supporting Fun Flips' regional growth ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership
Wheels India Accelerates Growth with SHPAC Partnership
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development
Ecuador’s Deforestation-Free Coffee Partnership Named GAEA Awards Finalist
Luxembourg and UNDP Renew €25M Strategic Partnership for 2026–2029