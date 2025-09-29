Fun Flips Expands into UAE with Lulu Partnership

JK Foods has announced the expansion of its snack brand, Fun Flips, into the UAE market. This move is in collaboration with Lulu International, a major retail chain in the Middle East, which has facilitated an impressive market penetration for Fun Flips in its initial phase.

Through Lulu's extensive retail network, Fun Flips is not only gaining valuable exposure in the UAE but is also preparing to extend its reach to other GCC markets, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain. The joint statement from both companies emphasizes a long-term vision for establishing a robust presence across the Gulf region.

Lulu Group International's Chairman and Managing Director, Yusuff Ali M A, expressed confidence that their partnership would lead to significant market traction for Fun Flips in the Gulf. JK Foods CEO, Chaitanya Singhania, highlighted Lulu's retail expertise as ideal for supporting Fun Flips' regional growth ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)