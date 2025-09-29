Sterling Strengthens Amid Economic Concerns and Political Developments

Sterling was poised for a second consecutive session of gains against both the dollar and the euro as of Monday. This uptick followed weeks of losses driven by apprehensions surrounding the UK's economic stance.

The dollar depreciated Monday on fears of an impending government shutdown, with investors awaiting U.S. economic data that could inform the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory. Analysts noted that recent revelations of increased UK borrowing and flagged momentum in crucial sectors contributed to subdued market sentiment.

Market participants turned their eyes to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, anticipating potential policy shifts. Meanwhile, British finance minister Rachel Reeves underscored the need for tough fiscal choices. Expectations of a Bank of England interest rate cut are growing as the economy slows.

