The Interest Rate Debate: Miran's Call for Aggressive Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran advocates for significant interest rate cuts based on his belief in President Trump's economic policies, positioning the economy at a pivotal point. Miran's views contrast sharply with other policymakers and analysts, raising questions about the neutral rate's impact on inflation and the job market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:39 IST
Interest Rate

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran has called for substantial interest rate cuts, expressing faith in President Donald Trump's economic strategies to lower the interest rate suitable for a healthy economy. His outlook diverges from the majority view, placing the economy in a critical juncture.

Miran, who dissented against a recent quarter-point cut favoring a larger half-point reduction, argues that interest rates are far above the "neutral" level. This, he warns, risks disrupting the job market. Meanwhile, fellow policymakers remain cautious, fearing inflation driven by tariffs.

Miran, on leave from his role as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, believes the neutral rate is trending downward due to Trump's policies. However, his arguments face skepticism from analysts, emphasizing a complex debate over the impacts of fiscal measures and tariff inflation.

