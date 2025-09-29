Carlsberg's Bold Rs 1,250 Crore Investment in Indian Food Processing

In a significant move, Carlsberg has announced a massive Rs 1,250 crore investment plan in the Indian food processing industry. This major commitment underscores India's pivotal role as a 'priority growth market' for the Danish brewing giant.

The investment will see a new greenfield facility in Maharashtra and expansions in West Bengal and Karnataka. Carlsberg's MoU with India's Ministry of Food Processing Industries further cements its long-term strategy in the region.

This development not only boosts Carlsberg's operational capacity but also promises job creation and economic growth, particularly benefiting ancillary industries related to raw and packaging materials.

