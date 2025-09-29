RightChoice Partners with Americana Restaurants to Boost Discoverability
RightChoice has announced a strategic partnership with Americana Restaurants to enhance its presence on digital platforms like Google Maps. Co-founder Rishabh Karwa describes this as a significant milestone, aiming to improve Americana's visibility and align with its vision of being a trusted food operator worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Hyperlocal marketing platform RightChoice revealed on Monday its strategic partnership with Americana Restaurants, known as the premier quick-service and casual dining operator in the Middle East and North Africa.
This collaboration aims to enhance Americana's visibility across Google Maps and other digital platforms.
Rishabh Karwa, Co-Founder of RightChoice, emphasized that this partnership marks an important milestone, highlighting the potential for improved digital pathways to help Americana achieve its goal of being the most reliable food operator globally. Americana currently operates across 12 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Kazakhstan, serving millions of customers each day.
