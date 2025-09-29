Om Metallogic Gears Up for Rs. 22.35 Crore IPO on BSE SME Platform

Om Metallogic Limited, a prominent player in the aluminum scrap recycling industry based in Faridabad, Haryana, is set to launch a significant initial public offering (IPO) valued at Rs. 22.35 crore. Scheduled for the BSE SME platform, the initiative aims to modernize and expand the company's manufacturing facilities.

Founded in 2011, Om Metallogic Limited specializes in recycling aluminum-based metal scrap into high-quality alloys such as ingots, which are crucial for manufacturers, especially in the automobile sector. Their state-of-the-art facilities boast an annual capacity of processing 5,280 tons of scrap metal, thanks to advanced machinery that ensures premium product output.

The financial trajectory of the company reveals a solid growth pattern, with revenues climbing from Rs. 37.80 crore in FY 2023 to Rs. 59.99 crore in FY 2025. Investors are being offered 25,98,400 shares, priced at Rs. 86 each. The IPO, overseen by Corporate Capital Makers Limited, opens on September 29, 2025, and closes on October 1, 2025.

