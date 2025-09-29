Left Menu

French Court Reopens Case on Air France Flight AF447 Tragedy

A new trial begins for Air France and Airbus regarding the 2009 crash of flight AF447. Previously acquitted of corporate manslaughter, both companies face pressure from victims' families seeking justice. The trial will revisit accusations of negligence linked to the crash that killed all 228 on board.

29-09-2025
In a significant turn of events, the French judiciary has reopened the trial regarding the fatal crash of Air France flight AF447. The hearing, involving Air France and Airbus, resumes 16 years after the catastrophe which saw all 228 passengers perish when the jetliner crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

The previous trial concluded with both companies being cleared of corporate manslaughter charges, despite findings of negligence. French investigators had pinpointed that pilot error, induced by erroneous speed sensor data, led to the jet's free fall. These allegations have reignited discussions about the pitot probes, which measure airspeed.

The ongoing trial, expected to last two months, aims to establish a concrete link between the identified negligence and the crash, as lawyers for the victims' families argue for accountability. Air France and Airbus have denied any wrongdoing, maintaining their stance despite the outcry from bereaved families.

