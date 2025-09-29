Industrial Surge: Mining Fuels August Production Boost
Industrial production in the country rose by 4 percent in August, driven primarily by the mining sector's strong performance. The growth rate for July was revised to 4.3 percent, showing a positive trend. Mining output increased by 6 percent, while manufacturing and electricity grew by 3.8 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
- Country:
- India
In a promising economic signal, the nation's industrial production climbed by 4 percent in August, fueled predominantly by the mining sector's robust output. Government data issued on Monday highlights this growth trajectory.
The July Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate was adjusted upward to 4.3 percent, marking an improvement over the initial 3.5 percent estimate. This revision reinforces a positive outlook for the industrial landscape.
In detail, the August 2025 growth rates for the mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors were recorded at 6 percent, 3.8 percent, and 4.1 percent, respectively, indicating a diverse uplift across key industrial segments.
ALSO READ
India's Industrial Surge: August's Mining and Manufacturing Boost
Telangana's Bold Leap into Semiconductor Manufacturing
Tariffs Target Chips in Tech to Boost U.S. Manufacturing
Munish Forge Limited Gears Up for ₹73.92 Crore IPO to Boost Manufacturing Capacity
Trump's Chip Tariff Strategy: Reshoring Manufacturing to the U.S.