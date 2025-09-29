Industrial Surge: Mining Fuels August Production Boost

In a promising economic signal, the nation's industrial production climbed by 4 percent in August, fueled predominantly by the mining sector's robust output. Government data issued on Monday highlights this growth trajectory.

The July Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate was adjusted upward to 4.3 percent, marking an improvement over the initial 3.5 percent estimate. This revision reinforces a positive outlook for the industrial landscape.

In detail, the August 2025 growth rates for the mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors were recorded at 6 percent, 3.8 percent, and 4.1 percent, respectively, indicating a diverse uplift across key industrial segments.