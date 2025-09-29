Mahindra & Mahindra Sells Finnish Arm Sampo Rosenlew to TERA

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the divestment of its entire stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy to Tera Yatirim Teknoloji Holding Anonim Sirketi (TERA) for a sum exceeding Rs 50 crore. Sampo Rosenlew, a Finnish company known for manufacturing combine harvesters and forestry machines, will cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra.

This strategic move, outlined in a recent regulatory filing, is part of Mahindra's broader strategy to focus on opportunities that provide long-term success. The transaction, valued at EUR 5 million, equates to about Rs 52 crore at current exchange rates.

Mahindra stated that Sampo has significantly contributed to its farm machinery capabilities and that this transition will empower Sampo to leverage its expertise in the Finnish market. The deal is expected to finalize by October 6, 2025, providing Sampo a platform to innovate and grow independently.