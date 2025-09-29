GST Reforms: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, announced that recent GST reforms will stimulate market consumption and enhance the domestic economy. He mentioned that the effects of these reforms will become evident in the next four to six months.

Speaking in Indore, Chaudhary emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that additional money in the hands of the common people due to GST reforms will accelerate economic growth. The GST system, introduced in 2017, took a decade of effort before implementation.

Chaudhary criticized the previous Congress-led government for failing to introduce GST due to a lack of trust. The business community faced challenges with a complex tax system, he stated. Current reforms have reduced GST rates on about 375 goods and services, leading to increased purchasing power and potential economic boost.