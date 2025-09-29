Decathlon Unveils 'Explore Series' Bikes Tailored for Indian Riders
Decathlon has launched the 'explore series', a new collection of bicycles designed specifically for Indian riders. This marks the first 'rockrider' series made and assembled in India. The bicycles combine comfort and durability, addressing various use cases through India-focused research on design and performance.
Decathlon has introduced a new line of bicycles, the 'explore series', crafted with a keen focus on Indian cyclists and terrain. The series represents the first 'rockrider' collection to be designed and assembled locally in India.
The company claims the bicycles combine the commuter-friendly comfort of hybrid bikes with the robust durability of mountain bikes, aiming to enhance accessibility for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
This development follows extensive research by Decathlon, which analyzed Indian riders' body metrics, biking habits, and common terrain conditions to optimize frame geometry, handlebar width, seat ergonomics, and overall component design specifically for Indian users.
